Igboho wants govt to allow vigilantes protect S’West in wake of murder of two monarchs in Ekiti

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho, also known as Sunday Adeyemo, has called on governments at all levels to allow local community vigilantes to complement all security agencies in protecting people in the south west geo-political zone of the country.

His call comes in the wake of the midday of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State by criminals suspected to be bandits.

He also demanded the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the recent killings of the two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

In a statement issued on Thursday through his lawyer, Pelumi Olanjengbesi, Igboho urged the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to take immediate action. He emphasized the need to apprehend the perpetrators “to face the full wrath of the law over their heinous crime.”

The statement comes after the Elesun of Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, and the monarch of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, were tragically killed in an ambush along the Ipapo-Oke Ake highway on Monday. A third monarch, the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebaye Fatoba, narrowly escaped the attack.

Igboho’s call for justice echoes the sentiments of many in Ekiti State and beyond who have been deeply troubled by the murders. The incident has sparked concerns about security in the region and prompted calls for increased efforts to combat crime.

He said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, the state government and the resilient people of Ekiti, particularly those in Esun Ekiti and Imojo Ekiti, in the wake of the tragic demise of the esteemed Elesun and Olumojo monarchs, our revered royal fathers.

“My thoughts also go out to the affected families and the innocent school children kidnapped in Eporo Ekiti of the Emure Local Government Area of the state. This sorrowful incident not only signifies a profound loss for the Yoruba people but also casts a sombre shadow on our identity as a peace-loving community. Such heinous acts undermine the security and progress of the state and other states grappling with this menace.

“I categorically condemn these barbaric murders and urgently call on both the state and federal governments to take decisive actions in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We demand the immediate apprehension of the murderers and a thorough search of the surrounding woods and forests to root out those hiding to perpetrate such evil deeds.

“In seeking justice, I invoke the god of iron, Ogun, to intervene and put an end to this menace. May the collective will of the Yoruba people prevail, and may the departed monarchs find eternal peace. We stand in unified grief and resolve to ensure that such tragedies do not mar the peace and prosperity of our beloved Yorubaland.

“It is my solemn appeal and encouragement to government at all levels to allow us to mobilise local community vigilantes to complement all security agencies in protecting our people. This is very painful. Our people deserve to live. All those connected to such wicked acts, be it for politics, criminality, or sheer wickedness, should know that the end is near,” he said.

