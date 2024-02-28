Sunday Igboho vows to flush out killer herdsmen from South-West

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has vowed to flush out ‘killer herdsmen’ out of the South-West region of the country.

He said on Tuesday, that he is back to the country to chase out “killer herdsmen” from the South-West zone.

Igboho who recently returned to the country from his base in Germany, said one of the reasons he came back to the country was to chase out the killers out of the zone.

Igboho who spoke in a trending video on Tuesday while addressing a group of people in Igboho town, Oyo State, called on the people of the South-West to liberate themselves from the killer herdsmen who were terrorising them.

The Yoruba Nation agitator who spoke in Yoruba language, said the South-West does not need soldiers to drive away killer herdsmen from their farmlands but a determination to fight for their land.

“We need to come together. We should take charge of the security of the South-West. We don’t need to wait for anybody or the government,” Igboho charged.

“They have taken away our land. Can we still go to the farm again? We cannot go to the farm. They killed our monarchs in Ekiti State.

“We don’t need soldiers for protection. After we pursue them from our land, we will now start farming. We are going to work together with our elders to achieve the security of our land.”

Igboho only returned to Nigeria three years after he fled the country following a raid on his Ibadan residence by operatives of the DSS where a cache of weapon was allegedly recovered.

The raid also led to the death of two of Igboho’s supporters while 12 of his aides were arrested, while the DSS declared him wanted.

He was arrested in July 2021, alongside his wife, Ropo, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and detained at the request of the Nigerian government and arraigned on charges bordering on arms smuggling, inciting violence and calling for a secession of the Yoruba from the Nigerian state, after which he was remanded in prison custody for close to two years despite efforts by the Nigerian government to have him repatriated to the country to face trial.

