Fuel scarcity, shortages to end in 10 years —NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stated that all issues pertaining to fuel scarcity and shortages in the country will end within the next 10 years.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit held in Abuja on Tuesday, assured Nigerians and energy industry stakeholders of the company’s commitment to work assiduously to close the energy deficit gap and create prosperity for Nigerians.

Kyari further noted that NNPCL, by its foundational mandate to safeguard national energy security, aims to ensure that its divested assets are managed to yield sustainable and high levels of production, thereby providing energy security for the good of Nigerians.

A statement issued by the NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said the NNPCL is putting all hands on deck to resolve the energy shortages that has continued to plagued the nation.

“From all indications, all issues of energy scarcity in the country would be over in the next 10 years,” the statement stated.

“The CEO has assured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to work with them to close the energy deficit gap and create prosperity for Nigerians, adding that from all indications, all issues of energy scarcity in the country would be over in the next 10 years.

“As the largest partner to all the oil producing companies in Nigeria, NNPCL also assured stakeholders on investment in critical infrastructural projects to drive growth in the energy sector.

“He explained that by virtue of its statutory mandate as the enabler of national energy security, NNPC Ltd.’s role is to ensure that, at the end of the day, there is optimal and sustainable production from the divested assets to guarantee energy security for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Kyari also disclosed the company’s willingness to invest in the proposed African Energy Bank as a way of ensuring sustainable funding for energy projects in Africa to guarantee energy security.

“On investment in energy infrastructure to drive energy security, the GCEO further disclosed that the completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Pipeline was in sight as the tunnelling across the river Niger was currently ongoing,” the statement added.

