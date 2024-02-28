Reps intervene in controversial NMCN guidelines to nurses, midwives

The House of Representatives intervened on Tuesday in a growing controversy surrounding revised guidelines for issuing verification certificates to nurses and midwives, implemented by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Underlying Concerns:

Nurses and Midwives: The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) voiced concerns that the revised guidelines are designed to obstruct their pursuit of opportunities abroad.

Specific Points of Contention: NANNM particularly opposes:

The requirement for a minimum of two years post-qualification experience for NMCN certification.

Obtaining a letter of good standing from the current employer and the last training institution.

A six-month minimum processing period for applications.

Legislative Response:

Call for Suspension: Citing the nurses’ and midwives’ concerns, the House of Representatives urged the NMCN to suspend the implementation of the revised guidelines, originally scheduled to begin on March 1, 2024.

Motion’s Origin: This intervention followed a motion of urgent public importance submitted by Mr. Patrick Umoh, representing Ikorodu Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot/Akara Federal Constituency.

The debate saw Umoh acknowledging the widespread opposition and protests from nurses and midwives against the NMCN’s guidelines.

The lawmaker said the initiative would, among other things, restrict the freedom of nurses seeking education or additional skills and training in foreign universities.

“The requirement that applicants for verification must obtain a letter of good standing from the Chief Executive Officer of the applicant’s place of work is capable of creating forced labour and modern slavery as an applicant will be forced to be subjected to the whims and caprices of applicant’s employer,” Umoh said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Health Institutions and Legislative Compliance to investigate the controversy surrounding the revised guidelines and report to the House within six weeks.

The committee was also directed to ensure compliance with the directive that the NMCN must not go ahead with the implementation pending the probe by the lawmakers.

Reacting, the Deputy National President of NANNM, Abubakar Shehu, expressed excitement to the decision of the House.

“We are excited about the decision of the House of Representatives. We engaged the Registrar of the council yesterday (Monday) and even before yesterday, the President and General Secretary of NANNM interfaced with him, and suggested a larger house meeting which we did yesterday, and we told him our position; we told him we were not happy with the circular.

“Secondly, we are a major stakeholder in the game and we need to put our heads together. We

have a lot of nurses in the labour market, and the government is not employing these people. So they (nurses) have to look for alternatives and that is why they are moving out of the country.

“So, we are happy that the House of Assembly made the decision,” he said.

This development highlights potential tension between the NMCN’s regulations and the aspirations of Nigerian nurses and midwives seeking employment abroad. The House of Representatives’ call for suspension reflects the seriousness of the concerns raised by the nursing community and suggests a need for further dialogue between the NMCN and relevant stakeholders.

