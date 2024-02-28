News
Nigeria commissions seismic centre to monitor, predict earthquakes
The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, inaugurated the fifth seismic monitoring station in Abuja on Tuesday.
The station, built by the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), aims to monitor and predict potential tremors, earthquakes, and other earth movements in the region.
Dr. Alake commended the NGSA and expressed the government’s commitment to expanding the network of monitoring stations across the country for improved disaster preparedness.
Read Also: Falana kicks against Tinubu’s planned implementation of Oronsanye Report, says its outdated
According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, the minister congratulated NGSA and hailed its collaboration with the University of Abuja which culminated in the new station, which also the Minister noted that the facility signposts the present administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties and ensuring the well-being of citizens.
“We intend to pursue the policy of making the necessary resources available to the agency to expand these stations to other parts of the country.
“Nature cannot be second guessed, neither can we predetermine with scientific exactitude when natural disasters will occur, but we can estimate when such incidents will occur and that will assist the nation in making contingency arrangements to mitigate the adverse effect of such disasters on the populace”, Alake asserted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...