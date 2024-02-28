Nigeria commissions seismic centre to monitor, predict earthquakes

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, inaugurated the fifth seismic monitoring station in Abuja on Tuesday.

The station, built by the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), aims to monitor and predict potential tremors, earthquakes, and other earth movements in the region.

Dr. Alake commended the NGSA and expressed the government’s commitment to expanding the network of monitoring stations across the country for improved disaster preparedness.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, the minister congratulated NGSA and hailed its collaboration with the University of Abuja which culminated in the new station, which also the Minister noted that the facility signposts the present administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

“We intend to pursue the policy of making the necessary resources available to the agency to expand these stations to other parts of the country.

“Nature cannot be second guessed, neither can we predetermine with scientific exactitude when natural disasters will occur, but we can estimate when such incidents will occur and that will assist the nation in making contingency arrangements to mitigate the adverse effect of such disasters on the populace”, Alake asserted.

