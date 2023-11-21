Nigerian govt revokes 1,633 mining licenses

The Federal Government on Tuesday revoked 1,633 mining titles over non-payment of annual service fees by the operators.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, announced this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the action was in compliance with the law, adding that the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO) began the process of revoking 2,213 titles on October 4.

The minister said: “These included 795 exploration titles, 956 small-scale mining licences, 364 quarry licences, and 98 mining leases.

“These were published in the Federal Government Gazette Number 178, Volume 110 of October 10 with the notice of revocation for defaulting in the payment of annual service fee.

“The mandatory 30 days expired on November 10. However, only 580 titleholders responded by settling their debt.

“With this development, the MCO recommended the revocation of 1, 633 mineral titles as follows: Exploration Licence (536), Quarry Licence (279), Small Scale Mining Licence (787), and Mining Lease (31).

“In line with the powers conferred on me by the NMMA 2007, Section 5 (a), I have approved the revocation of the 1,633 titles.”

Alake said the titles would be reallocated to more serious investors.

He warned the previous holders of the titles to leave the relevant cadaster with immediate effect.

He stressed that security agencies would work with the mines inspectorate in the ministry to apprehend any defaulter found in any of the areas where titles had been revoked.

“We have no doubt in our mind that the noble goals of President Bola Tinubu to sanitise the solid minerals sector and position the industry for international competitiveness are alive and active.

“We appeal to all stakeholders for their co-operation in achieving these patriotic objectives and encourage those who have done business in this sector the wrong way to turn a new leaf.

“Ultimately, the Nigerian people shall be the winners,” the minister added.

