Mecure, Learn Africa among gainers as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds with 0.08% ASI growth

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its previous day’s loss with a 0.08 percent rise in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Tuesday.

The ASI increased to 71,066.55 from 71,008.70 posted by the bourse at the close of trading the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N31.81 billion to N39.082 trillion from N39.051 trillion recorded on Monday while the market turnover decreased to N3.22 billion from N4.36 billion.

43 stocks advanced and eight declined, while 66 others remained unchanged.

Mecure Industries and Learn Africa Plc led the gainers’ chart with a 10 percent growth in share prices to close at N6.93 and N3.08 from the previous N6.30 and N2.80 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Cadbury Nigeria and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc are other gainers with 9.90 percent, 9.78 percent, and 9.77 percent rise in their share prices.

Champion Breweries led the losers’ table with a 10 percent cut in share price to close at N3.24 from the previous N3.60 per share.

Oando, International Breweries, and FCMB Plc also recorded 3.72 percent, 2.17 percent, and 1.45 percent drop in share prices.

Unity Bank traded 75.442 million shares valued at N105.34 million in 375 deals to top the chart for volume of traded stocks.

Universal Insurance followed with 61.435 million shares worth N14.96 million traded by shareholders in 55 deals.

Mutual Benefit Assurance completed the top three in this category with 46.643 million shares valued at N25.89 million traded by investors in 76 deals today.

VFD Group earned N481.8 million in 33 deals to record the highest value for traded stocks today.

UBA followed with N352.9 million in 333 deals while Zenith Bank raked in N292.7 million in 315 deals.

