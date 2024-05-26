Police in Kogi confirms two kidnapped varsity students killed

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that two of the 21 students abducted by bandits on May 9th while studying for their examination at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, have been killed by the abductors.

The State Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, who gave the confirmation while addressing a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, described the killing by their abductors as very unfortunate as the police had made efforts to rescue the kidnapped students unharmed.

Onuoha who did not provide the details of how the students were killed, however, assured that security operatives were on the trail of the abductors to bring them to book.

In a separate press parley on Sunday, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Education For All (E4A), condemned the killing of two students in spite of ongoing negotiations with the parents to pay ransom for their release.

In a statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the NGO, Malam Nasir Ibrahim, the group described the killing as the height of callousness.

Ibrahim noted that the intent of the kidnappers was to scare young people from going to school in the state, a situation he described as very unfortunate.

“It is sad that the criminals killed two of the students who were not among the 21 rescued through the operation coordinated by the Kogi Government,” Ibrahim said.

READ ALSO:Police urges calm over Emir seat in Kano

“This is sad, callous and a call for collective action against attackers of educational institutions.

“We are aware that parents of the students were negotiating with the kidnappers which slowed down the offensive on the kidnappers by security agencies so as not to endanger the lives of the captives.

“We were very hopeful and optimistic that they will be released at the end of the negotiations.

“Information reaching us shows that the students allegedly killed were James Michael Anajuwe, a 100 level Information Technology student and Musa Hussein, a 100 level Software Engineering student of the University.

“They were allegedly killed at the kidnappers’ hideout in Kwara. We are broken and shattered that despite the efforts of the parents, NGOs and the State Government, we still lost these promising students.”

“The painful loss of the two students should provoke the office of the National Security Adviser to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of our schools across the country.

“It is unacceptable to lose children whose only offence was embracing education. Our nation must rise to the occasion to arrest the rising insecurity across the country,” he added.

Ibrahim called on the Kogi State government to work with its Kwara counterpart to take a decisive action against the perpetrators who were said to be hiding in a forest in Kwara, very close to Kogi and Ekiti States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now