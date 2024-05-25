Police urges calm over Emir seat in Kano

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Usaini Gumel, has appealed for calm in the state amidst the ongoing tussle over the Emir seat.

The government on Thursday reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano four years after his dethronement by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The development has caused protests in the state with the residents divided into various groups on the matter.

Governor Abba Yusuf on Saturday ordered the arrest of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, over an alleged plot to breach the peace in the state.

Gumel, in a chat with journalists on Saturday, assured the people of the state that the police and security agencies had taken concrete measures to deal with any form of security threats.

READ ALSO: Kano: Deposed Emir urges calm, looks up to judiciary for intervention

The CP said the security agents are fully committed to peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

He said the security measures in place would guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in the state, particularly following the dissolution of the five Emirates council.

Gumel reiterated that the police in collaboration with state security agencies had devised a comprehensive security network to deal decisively with anyone or group of people attempting to undermine the peace in the state.

He urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now