Kano gov, Abah Yusuf challenges DSS to name those sponsoring insecurity

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has called on the Department of State Services to unveil the persons sponsoring or influencing insecurity in the country.

He also challenged the DSS to do its job without minding the social status of the culprits.

Yusuf spoke on Thursday at the 14th Quarterly Conference of the State Directors of DSS, North-West geo-political zone in Kano.

The governor said: “I challenge you to use intelligence data gathering to locate the whereabouts of those perpetrating the crimes. Are they politicians, traditional leaders, religious or business community? Do more to unravel those sponsoring and conducting attacks on innocent lives for the country to be peaceful.”

The DSS Director in Kano, Alhassan Muhammad, in his remarks, said the conference was intended to, among other things, facilitate operational and intelligence-sharing synergy among state DSS Directors across the geo-political zones in the country.

Read also: JUST IN: Bandits attack Kogi varsity, abduct students

“It therefore serves as a platform for them to come together to exchange knowledge, share insights, and explore innovative solutions to addressing the myriad of security challenges prevalent in the zone.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, security concerns have become increasingly complex and multifaceted, from cybersecurity threats to physical security challenges, from terrorism to armed banditry, from farmers/herders’ clashes to youth restiveness, environmental tensions, intra/inter political party disputes.

“The security landscape is constantly evolving, presenting new and unprecedented challenges to security agencies, the executive, legislators, judiciary and societies across the country”, Alhassan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now