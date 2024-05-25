Tinubu charges varsities to lead fight against corruption

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday charged the Nigerian Universities to lead the fight against corruption in the country.

He made the call at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) held in Gusau.

The president, who was represented at the event by the Vice-Chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, said universities as centres of learning must take the lead in fighting corruption and other social vices in Nigeria.

Tinubu said: “This administration had increased budgetary allocation to education, defence, humanitarian and health sectors because of the importance attached to them.

”We will not relent in efforts to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.”

The president promised more infrastructures in the public universities to foster a conducive learning environment.

