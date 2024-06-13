Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Tuesday arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in statement on Thursday in Kaduna

He said: “On June 11, at about 0500 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maigana received a distress call from Yakasai village that one Abubakar Sale, also from Yakasai had been kidnapped there by unknown gunmen.”

“After receiving this information, the DPO led a combined team of policemen and the members of a vigilance group to the scene.

“The team tracked the bandits from Yakasai to Awai village, where they found the victims in a hut unharmed.”

“Although the criminals tried to escape, the police successfully arrested two suspects.”

He listed the suspects as Abdulmumini Auta (60) and Garba Shehu (30), both from Yakasai village.

Hassan said seven rustled cows were recovered from the suspects while investigations into the case are ongoing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now