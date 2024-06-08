Police kills three suspected bandits, rescues hostages in Kaduna

Police operatives in Katsina on Friday killed three suspected bandits and rescued all the kidnapped persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the victims were abducted at Duya village, Sabuwa local government area of the state.

He said: “On June 7, 2024, information was received at the Sabuwa Divisional Police Headquarters that armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, attacked Duya village and kidnapped several women.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO of the Divisional Headquarters, CSP Aliyu Mustapha, in collaboration with members of the vigilante, mobilised a team of operatives to the scene.

“On noticing the presence of the team, the bandits opened fire on them, to which the team responded gallantly and successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

“While scanning the scene, the operatives recovered bodies of three neutralised suspected bandits.”

