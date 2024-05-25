News
Troops kill six suspected bandits in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday killed six suspected bandits in Kaduna State.
In a statement posted on its X platform on Saturday, the army said troops also recovered arms and other logistics in the operations.
According to the force, the operations followed intelligence on the movements of bandits in the Giwa and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state.
The statement read: “The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of terrorist elements in Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas swiftly mobilized to intercept the threat.
“The ambush operation was staged at Kidandan Junction in Giwa LGA, where the troops lay in wait and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fierce firefight, the terrorists fled and abandoned one pistol.
“Continuing their mission, the troops moved on to clear Basurfe and Yuna villages. During this phase, they recovered one motorbike left behind by the escaping terrorists who had crossed a nearby river valley.
“The troops in their determination trailed the terrorists to Katoge village, a known terrorist enclave and crossing point, where they sighted the terrorists’ scout who was immediately eliminated, resulting in the recovery of one semi-automatic pump-action rifle.”
