Nigeria deploys troops for peacekeeping in Gambia

The Nigerian military on Friday deployed 197 personnel for the peacekeeping mission in the Gambia.

The Chief of Operations Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, announced this at the graduation of troops of Nigerian Company 9 Economic Community of West African States Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The troops began Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji on May 4.

Sinjen said the training had equipped the troops with the necessary tactical skills and knowledge required for peace support operations.

He said: “It has prepared you for the protection of civilians and the accomplishment of assigned tasks under the ECOMIG mandate.

“You have learned the importance of teamwork, leadership, and cultural sensitivity as well as other factors that would ensure your success in the mission area.

“You have been trained in the latest techniques and procedures for maintaining peace and stability in a complex environment and instilled with the values of discipline, respect for human rights, and compassion for the people you are going out there to protect.

“Your mission comes at a critical time, as The Gambia faces a period of uncertainty and instability.

“Your role is crucial in maintaining peace, protecting lives, and promoting sustainable development.”

He urged the troops to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the operation.

