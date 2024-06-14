News
Reps to probe appointment of NASRDA, RMRDC DGs
The House of Representatives on Friday resolved to investigate the appointment of the Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Martins Ike-Muonso.
The lower legislative chamber will also investigate the appointment of the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Dr. Mathew Adepoju.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research, Olaide Akinremi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
The House has therefore set up a six-member panel headed by Hon. Abiodun Akinlade to carry out the probe.
Akinremi said Ike-Muonso and Adepoju were recently appointed by the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnanji.
READ ALSO:
The chairman said: “The panel is to look at the procedure of the appointment qualification and the compliance with the relevant laws and regulations that established both agencies.
“The panel is to invite the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, the Secretary to the Federal Government, the Head of Service, and both DGs amongst others.
“The panel has two weeks to within which to submit its report.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...