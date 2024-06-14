Reps to probe appointment of NASRDA, RMRDC DGs

The House of Representatives on Friday resolved to investigate the appointment of the Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Martins Ike-Muonso.

The lower legislative chamber will also investigate the appointment of the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Dr. Mathew Adepoju.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research, Olaide Akinremi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The House has therefore set up a six-member panel headed by Hon. Abiodun Akinlade to carry out the probe.

Akinremi said Ike-Muonso and Adepoju were recently appointed by the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnanji.

READ ALSO:

The chairman said: “The panel is to look at the procedure of the appointment qualification and the compliance with the relevant laws and regulations that established both agencies.

“The panel is to invite the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, the Secretary to the Federal Government, the Head of Service, and both DGs amongst others.

“The panel has two weeks to within which to submit its report.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now