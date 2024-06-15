Nigerian Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers against bandits, cattle rustlers, Biafra agitators

The Nigerian Army has resolved to deploy 5,937 soldiers who recently passed out from the Depot to fight bandits, cattle rustlers and criminals in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, disclosed this during the passing out parade for the 86 regular recruit intake of the Depot Nigeria Army in Zaria on Saturday.

He said: “The fresh products passing out today will form part of the solution to the challenge of insurgency in the North-East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North-West.

“They will fight the farmers/herders clashes in the North-Central, secessionist agitation and cultism in the South-East, militancy and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the South-South and South-West.”

The COAS noted that training was a continuous process in the military, adding that the Nigerian Army had put in place post-depot training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment.

This, according to him, will enable the soldiers to become more efficient in the art of war.

He said the army was improving on the existing welfare packages to enable the soldiers to cater for their medical, recreational and educational needs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now