News
Nigerian Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers against bandits, cattle rustlers, Biafra agitators
The Nigerian Army has resolved to deploy 5,937 soldiers who recently passed out from the Depot to fight bandits, cattle rustlers and criminals in the country.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, disclosed this during the passing out parade for the 86 regular recruit intake of the Depot Nigeria Army in Zaria on Saturday.
He said: “The fresh products passing out today will form part of the solution to the challenge of insurgency in the North-East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North-West.
“They will fight the farmers/herders clashes in the North-Central, secessionist agitation and cultism in the South-East, militancy and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the South-South and South-West.”
The COAS noted that training was a continuous process in the military, adding that the Nigerian Army had put in place post-depot training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment.
This, according to him, will enable the soldiers to become more efficient in the art of war.
He said the army was improving on the existing welfare packages to enable the soldiers to cater for their medical, recreational and educational needs.
