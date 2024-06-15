Nigerian govt warns against illegal mining operations as another tunnel collapses in North

The Federal Government has warned landowners against illegal mining activities in the country.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, issued the warning in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Saturday in Abuja.

The warning followed the death of three persons in the collapse of another mining tunnel at Bazakwoi in Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

At least 30 persons were killed in a similar incident at Galadima Kogo, Shiroro LGA on June 3.

The minister warned that owners of licenced units of land used by illegal miners would lose their titles.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the collapsed mine was in an area under Exploration Licence 43113 of JURASSIC MINES Limited in Adunu Village, Paikoro LGA.

READ ALSO: Hundeyin alleges Yahaya Bello engaged in illegal mining, drugs, gun running as governor

Alake added that inquiries revealed that the miners were operating illegally.

The statement read: “The ministry promptly mobilised its mine officers, who arrived at the site around 6:15 p.m.

“Officials were informed that three men were killed in the accident and have since been buried.

“At the time of the visit, work had stopped at the site, and only onlookers were seen. The coordinates of the site were taken, and officials returned to Minna at about 8.30 p.m.

“The owners of the company were contacted by phone, but they claimed ignorance of happenings in the site. They were then summoned to the office in the state capital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now