Oyo govt issues alert over suspected cholera cases

The Oyo State government on Saturday called for the adoption of precautionary measures to prevent a potential cholera outbreak in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, made the call during a visit to a private hospital in Ibadan where two persons with suspected cholera cases were receiving treatment.

She said cholera is a bacterial infection spread by eating or drinking food or water contaminated by the faeces of an infected person.

She said: “The two suspected cases in Ibadan, which have been tracked down to a private facility, are male workers at a construction site at Lekki Peninsula in Lagos State.”

She, however, assured that there was no cause for alarm as the ministry and other partners were on top of the situation.

Ajetunmobi said the state government’s response efforts through the ministry were to ensure that the state does not record casualties from the cholera outbreak in Lagos State.

“The response efforts include promotional jingles in English and Yoruba, running in different media houses, an immediate inauguration of the Cholera Technical Working Group, putting active isolation management centres in place; and sensitisation of the gatekeepers and other well-established community structures,” she stated.

