Sokoto records 25 deaths from cholera

The Sokoto State government on Tuesday confirmed that at least 25 persons have died from cholera in the state.

The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdulganiyu Yusuf, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said the fatalities were recorded from January till date across 18 local government areas of the state.

According to Yusuf, 23 victims died at home, while two died in the state’s health centres.

On her part, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, said the cholera cases were predominant in Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware local government areas of the state.

She added that the state government is treating 15 persons on active cases in the three LGAs.

The commissioner revealed that the cases were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of cholera.

