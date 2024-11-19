EFCC chairman confirms dismissal of two staff for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed two officials for alleged corruption.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who disclosed this at the annual criminal law review conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja, said the staff were sent packing from the organisation two weeks ago.

He said the commission is undergoing significant reforms to address staff misconduct.

The chairman challenged Nigerians with evidence that he received bribes to make them public.

Olukoyede said: “Let me say this, just two weeks ago, I had cause to dismiss two staff. You can’t be fighting corruption and your hands are dirty.

“He who comes to equity, your hands must also be cleaned. And I say I will not only be dismissing them, I will also be prosecuting them because that is what we prosecute others for.

“So, you will see that we are preparing the case files of some of the people we have dismissed.

“If an EFCC staff will not be able to stand publicly with his two hands up and challenge the entire public – whose goat have I collected? Whose bottle of water have I taken illegitimately?

“And I have said this to Nigerians; who has ever given me one kobo in the course of my work, come out and say it. I stand to be challenged.

“I can’t be easily influenced by things like that. That’s why we must make up our minds to work together to do the right thing.”

