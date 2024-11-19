Okpebholo declares war on cultism in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered heads of security agencies to make the state unsafe for criminal elements.

Okpebholo, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, gave the directive during an inaugural security meeting held on Monday night in Benin City.

The governor said his administration places high priority on security.

He said his government would do everything possible to ensure that the state was safe for every resident, adding that he would not fold his arms while cult-related killings continue in the state.

Okpebholo urged security agencies to collaborate and end killings in the state, especially in the state capital.



He said: “During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The rate of cultism is not acceptable by my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this.

“We must smoke criminals out of the state, wherever they are hiding and ensure that the state is safe for all.”

