Gov Yahaya presents N320bn 2025 budget proposal to Gombe Assembly

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, presented the 2025 budget proposal of N320 billion to the state’s House of Assembly.

Yahaya, who christened the appropriation bill “Budget of Commitment and Resilience,” said N111 billion, or 34.7 percent was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N209 billion, or 65.30 percent for capital expenditure.

He said the budget proposal underscored his administration’s commitment to overcoming challenges and fostering growth for the well-being of the people of the state.

On the 2024 budget performance, the governor said the overall budget performance stood at N179.25 billion or 49.15 percent as of September 30.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mohammed Luggerrewo, commended the governor for implementing people-oriented programmes in the state.

He assured that the proposal would be given speedy and due legislative scrutiny in the interest of the people.

