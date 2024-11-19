Tinubu pushes for amendment of National Social Investment Act

President Bola Tinubu has requested Senate approval for an amendment to the 2023 National Social Investment Programme Agency Establishment Act.

Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter was accompanied by the amendment bill titled: “Transmission of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Establishment Amendment Bill, 2024 for consideration of National Assembly.”

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I forward, herewith, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate, the National Social Investment Programme Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for the amendment of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act, 2023,” the president wrote.

Tinubu said the bill was to make the national social register the primary tool for the implementation of the government’s social investment programmes.

According to him, the amendment will ensure transparent processes as well as dynamic and effective delivery of social protection benefits to vulnerable Nigerians.

“While hoping that the senate will consider this submission in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

