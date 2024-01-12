News
Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended all programmes administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) for six weeks.
The Director Information in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Tinubu also set up a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of NSIPA’s operations and recommend necessary reforms of the agency.
The president’s decision followed the ongoing investigation of alleged fraud in the management of NSIPA and its programmes.
READ ALSO: Alleged N37bn fraud: EFCC says Umar-Farouk didn’t snub invitation, releases NSIPA coordinator
President Bola Tinubu had on January 2 suspended the NSIPA Chief Executive Officer, Halima Shehu, over her alleged role in the N37 billion fraud discovered in the agency under the watch of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.
The statement read: “All four (4) Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programs”) have been suspended for a period of six weeks in the first instance.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the Programs’ beneficiaries.”
