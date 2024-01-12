Malabu: Court to rule on Adoke’s no-case submission February 29

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Friday fixed February 29 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) and six others.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Adoke alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, and Malabu Oil and Gas Limited on an amended 40-count charge of fraud over their roles in the controversial Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 deal otherwise known as Malabu Oil scam.

Other defendants in the case are Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Extra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), told the court that though the business of the day was the adoption of written addresses in the no-case submission made by the defendants, he had the mandate of the EFCC chairman to seek a short adjournment.

Tahir said the EFCC chairman instructed him on Thursday to appear in court in the case, adding that at the highest level, the government was looking at the case.

He added that the case was of particular interest to the government.

However, all the defendants’ counsel opposed EFCC’s oral application for a short adjournment.

They submitted that it was unfair for the prosecution to make such an application when their respective clients had joined in the no-case submission.

The counsel, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the prosecution’s oral application.

Ruling on the application, Justice Kutigi held that granting an adjournment was at the discretion of the court which must be exercised judiciously and judicially.

The judge said while the charge was filed in 2020, the prosecution called its witnesses and then closed its case, paving the way for the defendants to open their defence but instead, they chose to make a no-case submission.

