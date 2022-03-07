Withdrawal of EFCC lead counsel stalls Adoke’s trial for alleged money laundering

The withdrawal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lead counsel stalled the trial of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday.

The commission arraigned the ex-AGF alongside a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, for alleged money laundering in 2020.

The anti-graft agency accused the duo of alleged complicity in the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing and supply contract scam.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on February 25 fixed this week for trial-within-trial in the matter.

However, at the resumed trial on Monday, no lawyer appeared for EFCC.

The commission had since informed the court of its plan to change counsel.

In a letter addressed to the court’s deputy chief registrar, the EFCC asked the court for an adjournment to enable it engage the services of another legal team to prosecute the case.

The EFCC said the lead counsel on record for the prosecution retuned the case files for personal reasons.

Justice Ekwo fixed May 9, May 10, and May 11 for the continuation of the trial.

