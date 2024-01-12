Army to investigate alleged maltreatment of female soldier

The Nigerian Army has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged maltreatment of a female soldier by some senior officers.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the army had been inundated with audiovisuals circulated on social media about the conduct of a female soldier in mufti who claimed to have been maltreated by senior officers.

The spokesman stressed that the army, as a disciplined force, would conduct a thorough investigation into the matter because of the gravity of the allegations.

Nwachukwu said: “It is crucial to point out that contrary to the claims made in the video, the soldier in question has not exhausted the laid down procedure for seeking redress in the NA.

“This is aside from Human Rights and Gender Desks established in Army Headquarters and across NA formations, where complaints about human rights and gender issues are also entertained.

“The NA remains a professional force that self-regulates and conducts its activities in adherence to established rules and ethics while upholding the highest standards of discipline amongst personnel.”

He, therefore, encouraged all personnel to always utilise the established channels for addressing grievances and concerns as members of a noble and disciplined force.

