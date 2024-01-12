Tinubu appoints Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, 10 others as heads of culture ministry’s agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, and 10 others as new heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said his principal appointed Nuhu as the Managing Director of Nigerian Film Corporation.

The duo of Tola Akerele and Dr. Shaibu Husseini were appointed the Director-Generals of the National Theatre and National Films and Censors Board respectively.

Other appointees are:

· Mr. Obi Asika – Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

· Aisha Adamu Augie – Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

· Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan – Chief Conservator, National War Museum.

· Ahmed Sodangi – Director-General, National Gallery of Art

· Chaliya Shagaya – Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

· Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana – Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

· Otunba Biodun Ajiboye – Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

· Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

“President Tinubu charged the new appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism,” the statement added.

