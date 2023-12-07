News
Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council
President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine persons to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the team is headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri with Felix Ogbe as Executive Secretary.
READ ALSO: Tinubu dissolves boards of government agencies, parastatals, others
Other members of the team are the Executive Vice President Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, Bekearedebo Warrens, Nicolas Odinuwe, Raphael Samuel, Sadiq Abubakar and Olorundare Thomas.
The appointments, according to Ngelale, were in line with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...