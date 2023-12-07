Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council

President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine persons to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the team is headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri with Felix Ogbe as Executive Secretary.

Other members of the team are the Executive Vice President Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, Bekearedebo Warrens, Nicolas Odinuwe, Raphael Samuel, Sadiq Abubakar and Olorundare Thomas.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, were in line with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

