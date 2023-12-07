‘An uncompromising brother in June 12 struggle,’ Tinubu praises Kokori in death

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori.

Kokori, a pro-democracy activist and prominent figure in the struggle for the actualization of the June 12, 1993 mandate, died at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State, on Thursday.

He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president recalled Kokori’s contributions to the June 12 struggle.

He condoled with the deceased’s family, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta State over the loss.

Tinubu described the former labour leader as a man of conscience, highly principled, courageous, and true.

He said: “Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost.

“He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade.”

Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.

