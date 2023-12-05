Tinubu pained over Army bombing of Kaduna village, orders thorough investigation

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his grief over a Sunday bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 85 people were reportedly killed.

Following widespread anger and criticism over the bombing which the Nigerian Army sayid was was a mistake, President Tinubu has described the incident as very “unfortunate, disturbing, and painful” while ordering a thorough investigation into thr incident.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the incident was not only unfortunate but disturbing, and painful, and also commiserated with the families of victims.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathises with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state,” the statement said.

“The President directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased,” it added.

