News
Tinubu pained over Army bombing of Kaduna village, orders thorough investigation
President Bola Tinubu has expressed his grief over a Sunday bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 85 people were reportedly killed.
Following widespread anger and criticism over the bombing which the Nigerian Army sayid was was a mistake, President Tinubu has described the incident as very “unfortunate, disturbing, and painful” while ordering a thorough investigation into thr incident.
In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the incident was not only unfortunate but disturbing, and painful, and also commiserated with the families of victims.
“President Bola Tinubu sympathises with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state,” the statement said.
“The President directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.
“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...