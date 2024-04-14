Army denies recruiting repentant Boko Haram members

The Nigerian Army, on Sunday, declared that at no time did it enlist repentant Boko Haram members into its fold, saying a report to that effect in the media was born out of mischief.

The Army made this known following reports that a repentant Boko Haram terrorist allegedly absolved himself of the force, and gruesomely murdered his female partner.

The clarification was made in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Sunday with the title “Re: Repented Boko Haram Member Enlisted into Nigerian Army Slits Woman’s Throat in Enugu Barracks, Hides Corpse.”.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a publication by an online media on 13 April 2024 tilted, “Repented Boko Haram Member Enlisted into Nigerian Army slits Woman’s throat in Enugu Barracks, Hides Corpse.”

“Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army.

“It is pertinent therefore to clear the air on the allegation as insinuated by the medium.

“The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

“However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically.

“Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

“The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

“The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Miss Hauwakulu Tabra and also emphatically assert that at no time has the NA enlisted repentant Boko Haram members into its fold as mischievously insinuated.

“The general public should be rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks.”

