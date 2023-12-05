Air Force to sell presidential jet, calls for bids

The Falcon 900B aircraft from the Presidential fleet is for sale, according to the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday.

The NAF urged anyone who is interested in purchasing the aircraft to put in a free bid.

It stated in a post on X on Tuesday that the aircraft was listed for sale after receiving consent from the federal government.

The post reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically.

Read Also: Tinubu pained over Army bombing of Kaduna village, orders thorough investigation

“If submitted by email, the bids are to be password protected and sent to [email protected] while the password is to be sent separately to dproc2@ http://airforce.miI.ng.

“For physical submission, the quotations are to be enclosed in an envelope and sealed while the envelope is to bear the name and address of the interested company/entity as well as the description and reference to the request.

“It should also bear the statement, ‘DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023’.

“Please note that the bids would be processed immediately after expiration of the deadline for submission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now