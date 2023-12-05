Kaduna Bombing: Military must exercise utmost caution to avoid embarrassment —Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has expressed sorrow over the deaths of several dozen people brought on by the Nigerian Army’s drone attack in Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area.

The former governor of Anambra State said in a series of tweets on his X handle on Tuesday that the Nigerian military needs to act with the utmost professionalism and caution to prevent a repeat of what happened.

He wrote, “I read with sadness, the devastating reports of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri Village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by a Nigerian Army craft that mistook the villagers for terrorists. The lethal incident left death tolls reported to have risen to 80 persons, with several others injured.

“While our military continues to fight impressively against insecurity in many parts of the country, they must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country.

“Any incident that leads to harm or loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

“Even though the mishap is one too many, the security agencies should work with reliable human intelligence report on ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties as has reported in this case.

“Fatal mistakes like this leave indelible trauma on the families who have lost their loved ones to this ugly and unfortunate mishap. I sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones. And to the dead, I pray God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest, and quick healing to the injured.

“We pray that such a mistake leading to a sorrowful outcome, as this, never happens again in our country. It is regrettable that the problem of insecurity in our nation has persisted for so long that we are now paying such unintended human costs as collateral damage.”

The unintentional bombardment of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of at least eighty-five residents, had caused considerable indignation amongst Nigerians on Monday.

