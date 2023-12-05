Arewa Forum seeks investigations into Kaduna ‘horrific’ bombing

The Arewa Consultative Forum, a pan-Northern socio-political body, on Tuesday, demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the military bombing of Tudun Biri people in Kaduna State on Sunday during the Maulud celebrations.

According to the Kaduna State Government, the bombing that killed at least eighty-five civilians on Sunday was carried out by the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Air Force had earlier denied being responsible for the incident.

The ACF responded to the attack independently and called it “horrific,” expressing great concern that such an operation could be considered and carried out in the heavily populated area and “suggesting an inexcusable, scandalous and plausibly incompetent failure of intelligence.”

In a statement released on Tuesday in Kaduna by Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary, the forum expressed sympathy to the relatives of the victims and the state government, pleading with God to bring their loved ones to peace.

READ ALSO:ACF warns against use of force against Niger military junta

It noted that efforts must be put in place to avert such “avoidable” loss of lives and property in the future, adding that communities in the northern states have had enough problems with banditry and should not in any way be further inflicted with more pains.

Consequently, the ACF demanded an apology from the Nigerian Army as well as a full, thorough, honest and open investigation of the incident, to establish what exactly happened.

It also noted that the investigation must be undertaken with the full participation of the people of the affected community (who must not be intimidated into keeping quiet about the gory details of their losses).

“For emphasis, the Kaduna State Government has a duty to act to protect the interest of the victims and not the Nigerian Army personnel that perpetrated the incident.

“Full compensation must be paid for the dead in accordance with current Islamic diya value for individual lives.

“The injured must not only be fully treated free of charge but must also be rehabilitated on full recovery, as well as fully compensated for losses of livelihoods and incomes while on the road to full recovery,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now