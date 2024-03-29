Police rescues kidnapped person in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued a kidnapped person in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the 58-year-old victim, Philibus Mathew, was abducted by a 12-man gang armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons on March 24.

Hassan said: “Following swift and coordinated efforts by the police, the kidnapped victim was located in Unguwar Gajere, Sabon Garin Daji area, Makarfi LGA.

“Without hesitation, the police operatives embarked on a daring rescue operation, skillfully navigating the terrain to reach the secluded hut where he was being held captive by his abductors.

“With bravery and precision, they swiftly and successfully rescued Mr. Mathew from captivity, reuniting him with his family.”

