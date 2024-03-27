Police kills two notorious bandits in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have killed two notorious bandits in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Anene said the operation followed reports on the presence of bandits at De-Mtsa village, Katsina-Ala.

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene on March 27, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel, but superior firepower from the operatives dislodged them.

“Consequently, while two of the bandits sustained gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead at the hospital, one was arrested and the others escaped with wounds, but they are currently being trailed by the operatives.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene include; one type 06 Rifle, three AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.6mm ammunition, 80 other ammunition, camouflage uniforms, and assorted phones.”

Those killed are members of the late gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, who was killed in a similar operation in 2021.

The militants before their death terrorised Abaji, Tor Donga, and other neighbouring villages in Katsina-Ala.

