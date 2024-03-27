Metro
Police kills two notorious bandits in Benue
Police operatives in Benue have killed two notorious bandits in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.
Anene said the operation followed reports on the presence of bandits at De-Mtsa village, Katsina-Ala.
He said: “Upon arrival at the scene on March 27, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel, but superior firepower from the operatives dislodged them.
“Consequently, while two of the bandits sustained gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead at the hospital, one was arrested and the others escaped with wounds, but they are currently being trailed by the operatives.
“Exhibits recovered from the scene include; one type 06 Rifle, three AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.6mm ammunition, 80 other ammunition, camouflage uniforms, and assorted phones.”
Those killed are members of the late gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, who was killed in a similar operation in 2021.
The militants before their death terrorised Abaji, Tor Donga, and other neighbouring villages in Katsina-Ala.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...