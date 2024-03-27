Suspected armed robber who killed a police officer arrested in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old suspected armed robber in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the suspected simply identified as Seun was arrested in connection with the death of a policeman in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

Fayoade, who paraded the suspect and 59 others in Lagos, said he also stole another policeman’s rifle in Abeokuta and was declared wanted with his gang members by the Ogun State police command.

He said the suspect who claimed to be an engineer repairing computers and phones before he ventured into armed robbery had been terrorising Ogun and Lagos States with his gang.

When interviewed by journalists, the suspect said he was doing well in his business until he met a friend called Bado who introduced him to armed robbery.

He said: “The first operation was in Abeokuta where we robbed a two-storey building.

“I was the one who scaled the fence and opened the gate for others to come in. Immediately we entered into the building, a policeman guarding the building ran into the toilet.

“We picked up his rifle and left the place. It was one of us called Michael who took the rifle to his house.

“Since I joined robbery, I have not killed before now. In our second operation in Lagos, we only collected phones and money.

“We have robbed in Oshodi, Ikorodu, and Ifo area of Ogun. We also collected a vehicle from the owner at Abeokuta.

“The motor was driven away by Badoo who is our leader. I was introduced to Badoo by one Amaechi.

“I once worked with a politician in Mowe but because he abandoned me and I have nothing to do again, that was why I decided to join robbery. I regret my actions.”

