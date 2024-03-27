IPI Nigeria petitions Tinubu, demands immediate release of abducted FirstNews editor

The Nigerian wing of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria), has written a petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding the immediate release of Segun Olatunji, the Editor-in-Chief of FirstNews an online media platform who was abducted from his home in Lagos about two weeks ago.

The petition jointly signed by Musikilu Mojeed, President of IPI Nigeria and

Tobi Soniyi, the Legal Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee, called on Tinubu to use his office as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to direct the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to produce Olatunji without further delay.

According to the petition, “Olatunji was reportedly abducted from his home on Friday, March 15, by men suspected to be operatives of the secret police and investigations by the International Press Institute later revealed that he is currently in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)”.

In the petition, the IPI said for the past eleven days, the abducted journalist had been kept incommunicado, with his family, employers, and colleagues unaware of his whereabouts.

“IPI Nigeria has received inquiries about this matter from all over the world. The Institute has also contacted the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Defence Headquarters, and the Ministry of Information and National Orientation seeking information on Mr Olatunji and demanding his release. All efforts in this direction have so far failed,” the petition said.

“That has triggered speculations among journalists and human rights activists around the world that the Nigerian military may be keeping some vital information away from the public concerning the journalist’s safety.

“IPI is therefore calling on President Tinubu to direct the Nigerian military authorities to immediately release Mr Olatunji or charge him to court if he has committed any offence.

“The international community should also pay attention to the unjust detention of Mr. Olatunji by the Nigerian military.

“The rule of law demands that an accused person is allowed to defend himself in a court of law within a reasonable time. This also conforms with the provisions of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, which forbids the detention of any citizen or resident beyond 48 hours, except with a valid court order.

“According to reports, armed men in two unmarked vans arrived at Mr Olatunji’s home in Lagos on March 15. The men, two of whom wore military-style uniforms, introduced themselves as officers of the Nigerian Army and forced Mr. Olatunji to go with them. They declined to tell his wife, who witnessed the abduction, where he was being taken.

“As a matter of urgency, the military should tell the world why Mr. Olatunji was arrested, where he is being kept, and why he has not been charged in court.

“IPI Nigeria is reminding the Nigerian authorities that when it comes to upholding human rights, Nigeria continues to rank low in the comity of nations. Keeping a citizen beyond the period allowed by the Constitution will only worsen Nigeria’s standing in the International community. The time to act is now!”

