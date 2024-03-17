News
Edo govt, police confirm abduction of PDP chairman, give update on rescue moves
The Edo State government has vowed to do everything possible to rescue the abducted Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, who was kidnapped by unknown assailants.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Aziegbemi was kidnapped close to his GRA residence on Friday night while returning from a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House.
Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who revealed the government’s position in a statement in Benin on Saturday, said security agencies had been placed on red alert as the government was on top of the situation.
He emphasized that Governor Obaseki had mandated the security apparatus to step up surveillance and was collaborating with other security agencies for the release of the kidnapped politician.
“We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the state to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice,” Nehikhare said.
“We encourage residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the state emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs,” he said.
While reassuring the public of government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of Edo residents, Nehikhare said the government would ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were apprehended and made to face justice.
Also speaking on the abduction of Aziegbemi, the State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said operatives were collaborating with the local security network to rescue the victim unhurt.
In a statement on Saturday, Nwabuzor said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, had ordered the Command’s tactical team leaders to conduct a rescue party in collaboration with local vigilance groups and hunters immediately he was briefed on the kidnap of the PDP Chairman.
“The Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the tactical teams of operatives to go after the gunmen and we pray that by the grace of God, we will be able to rescue him unhurt,” Nwabuzor said.
