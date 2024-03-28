Abducted editor, Segun Olatunji, regains freedom after 12 days in DIA custody

The Editor of FirstNews, a Lagos-based online news platform, Segun Olatunji, has regained his freedom 12 days after he was reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Secretary-General of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, who confirmed the release of Olatunji in a brief statement, said he was handed over to the Guild in Abuja by operatives of the security agency.

Olatunji was picked up at his home in Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos on March 15 by gunmen numbering about 10 and whisked to an unknown destination.

His abduction raised a lot of questions from concerned Nigerians and media colleagues who demanded to know his offense and whereabouts.

READ ALSO:IPI Nigeria petitions Tinubu, demands immediate release of abducted FirstNews editor

It was later found out that he was arrested by the DIA and was in their custody all the while.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) wrote petitions calling on President Bola Tinubu to activate the powers of his office as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to direct the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to either produce or release the journalist or charge him to court.

Shortly after the IPI’s petition on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, told some editors that the military had confirmed that Olatunji was in their custody over an undisclosed offence.

The NUJ, while condemning Olatunji’s, abduction had said it was a threat to freedom of the press and a sad reminder of the danger being faced daily by journalists in the line of duty.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now