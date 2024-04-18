Police arraigns seven for alleged kidnapping in Lagos

Police on Thursday arraigned seven persons for alleged kidnapping at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants are Cynthia Okere (14), Blessing Amutie (22), Caleb Amutie (13), Joshua Amutie (13), Uche Amutie (25), Mustapha Asimiyu (24) and Gafar Tijani (24).

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of felony, kidnapping, and demanding for ransom.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 6 at Iyana-Era in the Ijanikin area of Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to commit felony wit kidnapping and demanded N2 million ransom.

He said: “The defendants kidnapped one Cynthia Okere from Iyana-Era, Ijanikin, Lagos, and moved her to Mowe, Ogun.

“The defendants also demanded for N2 million ransom for the release of the kidnapped girl from one Moses Okere, the father.”

The prosecutor said the defendants planned with Cynthia to use the kidnapping to collect money from her father.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 411, 172 (1) (2) and 172 (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the first three defendants who are less than 18 years of age should be taken to Oregun Juvenile Corrective Home in Lagos or any similar place for custody.

He adjourned the case till May 5 for mention.

