JAMB orders arrest of parents found near UTME centers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, announced stricter security measures for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a move to curb external interference, JAMB has directed all Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre owners to arrest any parents found loitering near examination halls during the UTME.

This directive stems from concerns about past disruptions caused by some parents. According to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, certain parents have interfered with the examination process, acting as facilitators for cheating or causing undue stress for candidates.

A statement by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the step is to prevent some parents from intruding into the conduct of the exam.

“This measure is necessary as it has been discovered over time that many of these intruding parents are facilitators of examination infractions while others have, by their actions, disrupted the Board’s examinations in the past. Some miscreants also disguise themselves as parents to infiltrate the centres to perpetrate all forms of infractions,” the statement read in part.

Oloyede further warned that some individuals may even disguise themselves as parents to gain access to exam halls with malicious intent.

JAMB officials have emphasized that candidates must be at least 17 years old to write the UTME. This directive aims to discourage parents from attempting to influence the exam by bringing underage children to testing centres.

The upcoming UTME is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 19th, 2024. JAMB has assured that security personnel will collaborate with CBT centre owners to enforce the new regulations. Consequences for violating these rules are significant. Not only will parents face arrest, but their wards risk disqualification from the entire UTME.

