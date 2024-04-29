The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country, data from JAMB reveals.

Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, announced the release of the UTME results at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja on Monday.

Read also: BREAKING… Finidi George takes over as Super Eagles head coach

The examination which began on Friday, 19th April ended on Monday, 29th April 2024.

The board had earlier explained that it chose to delay the release of the UTME results by some days because it needed some time to scrutinize them to ensure their credibility and integrity, ensuring that there are no questions or any form of unclarity concerning the results, particularly as regards the issue of impersonation, mixed biometrics, and other forms of malpractices.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now