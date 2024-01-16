Amid Tinubu’s 60% policy, see top ten govt ministries, agencies with highest travel expenses for 2024

Amid a move by President Bola Tinubu to curb a culture of waste evidenced in the 60% reduction in the number of people on entourages for international and local travel by government officials, a total of 56 Federal Government’s Ministry, Department and Agency (MDA) have budgeted N75.2 billion for travel and transport expenses in 2024.

The agencies’ transport expenses are detailed in a budget proposal to the federal government which was recently published by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

In the earmarked N75.2 billion to be spent on trips, N51.4 billion would be spent on local transport, while N23.8 billion would go into international travel.

Out of the 56 agencies, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) led with the highest amount to be spent on travel with N8.3 billion, followed by the Federal Airport Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN) with N6.5 billion, N5.8 billion, and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with N5.6 billion.

The Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) is next with a budgeted travel expenses of N5.6 billion, followed by Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) with N5 billion, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) with N4.8 billion and the National Automotive Design And Development Council (NADDC) with N4 billion.

Others that made the top ten list are National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with N3.1 billion, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NDCMB) with N3 billion and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with N2.6 billion.

On the flip side, the three GOEs with the lowest budget for travel and transport are; National Office for Technology Acquisition And Promotion (NOTAP) with N21 million, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) with N15 million and Nigeria Integrated Water Management Commission (NIWMC) with N12 million.

It would be recalled that uproar recently greeted the federal government spending of at least N2.7 billion to sponsor delegates that attended the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP28 in Dubai.

This uproar forced President Tinubu to slash the number of people in the entourages of government delegations for international and local travel by 60 percent.

