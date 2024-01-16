POWER OUTAGES: Minister orders crackdown on saboteurs

In a bid to address persistent power outages across the country, Power Minister Bayo Adelabu, on Monday, announced President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the immediate arrest of individuals sabotaging Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure. This includes those involved in vandalizing power lines and equipment.

Making the announcement during an inspection visit to the 46-year-old Ayede sub-regional station in Ibadan, Oyo State, Adelabu further revealed ongoing collaboration with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to ensure rigorous prosecution of these saboteurs.

He expressed strong concern about the rampant vandalism of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) infrastructure, lamenting its detrimental impact on the nation’s fragile power grid.

The minister said, “We must live up to expectations. We will not relent until we achieve improvement in power supply. We are working with everyone to protect national assets. We are working with the NSA for adequate protection of power facilities. We can see the saboteurs at work.

“Some people are not happy that we are improving supply, but we cannot be intimidated. They will meet us ahead. We have the support of the President and the National Security Adviser to deal with saboteurs who are poised to vandalise the nation’s installations, and destroy its power distribution activities.”

The power minister said he would institute a compensation and motivation scheme among power stations where the best three would be rewarded.

“Whatever we can do to improve your people’s welfare to improve on your job, I will do. We are going to implement whatever good suggestions you bring to our attention. Good performance will be rewarded, but more reward means more work,” he said.

