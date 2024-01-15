News
Tinubu promises more allocation to healthcare, education
President Bola Tinubu said on Monday his administration would give priority attention to education, healthcare, industrialisation, and investment.
Tinubu, who spoke at the second-term inauguration of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Owerri, said he was aware of the concerns of Nigerians and assured that the challenges brought by very essential reforms are being addressed.
He said: “In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our commonwealth, and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope.
“I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority on industrialisation; healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers,” the President said.
READ ALSO: Uzodinma sworn in for second term in Imo
The president commended Uzodinma for his stewardship in Imo State and described him as the “real hope” of the state.
“It is a great honour for me to be here in Imo State. And to congratulate the people of Imo for being discerning and determined to vote for a second term, a very unique individual who resonates with a progressive agenda, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
“Before now, people were afraid of coming to Imo State, but today Imo is safe and open for business. What we have learnt from this experience is the importance of unity, cooperation, and a focus on our internal security,” he added.
Tinubu implored the governor to work even harder for the people, emphasising that hard work is the reward for re-election.
