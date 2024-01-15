Uzodinma sworn in for second term in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has been sworn in for a second term in the state.

Uzodinma was re-elected for another term of four years in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

He took the oath of office at 3:24 pm at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Monday.

The event was attended by President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representative, Tajudeen Abbas, and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

In his address at the event, the governor promised to exceed his first performance and praised the people of the state for their support in the last four years.

He also thanked President Tinubu for attending the event.

