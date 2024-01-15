Several feared dead as boat carrying 100 passengers capsizes in Niger

Several people were feared dead in a boat mishap in Borgu local government area of Niger State on Monday.

The Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Minna.

He said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward and headed towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

Baba-Arah noted that the boat was conveying passengers about 100 passengers, goods, grains, and other valuables.

He, however, said the agency was yet to ascertain the number of fatalities and survivors.

He said search and rescue operations were ongoing by local divers, the agency desk officers, and local government officials.

Niger State has recorded several boat accidents in the last few months.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Shiroro local government area of the state on November 18 last year.

Four persons died in a similar accident in Yauri azis of River Niger on October 3 same year.

